Hackensack Celebrates Completion of First Street Redesign

As the old saying goes, “it takes a village.” The town of Hackensack embodied this saying as they held a ribbon cutting ceremony this past Saturday to recognize the work of local non-profits and the city government for completing the redesign of First Street.

Despite the rain, Hackensack had plenty to celebrate this past Saturday. Spirits were far from dampened as the community came out to support the ribbon cutting and official introduction of the newly redesigned First Street.

The new pavement was just the foundation of the redesign, as lampposts and flower pots now line the street. Both business owners and residents worked with the city to accomplish these recent developments.

Some of the plans in Hackensack have already been finished. These developments include the redesign and pavement of First Street, the widening of the sidewalks, allowing outdoor seating for restaurants like Rendezvous Brewing, and even the new lampposts. However, more is yet to come.

Other parts of the comprehensive plan include adding a dog park, electric car charging stations, and even a community garden. Local organizations that assisted in making these plans a possibility include the Hackensack Game Changers, the Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation and the Hackensack Lions.

