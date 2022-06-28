Lakeland PBS

Hackensack Celebrates Completion of First Street Redesign

Mary BalstadJun. 27 2022

As the old saying goes, “it takes a village.” The town of Hackensack embodied this saying as they held a ribbon cutting ceremony this past Saturday to recognize the work of local non-profits and the city government for completing the redesign of First Street.

Despite the rain, Hackensack had plenty to celebrate this past Saturday. Spirits were far from dampened as the community came out to support the ribbon cutting and official introduction of the newly redesigned First Street.

The new pavement was just the foundation of the redesign, as lampposts and flower pots now line the street. Both business owners and residents worked with the city to accomplish these recent developments.

Some of the plans in Hackensack have already been finished. These developments include the redesign and pavement of First Street, the widening of the sidewalks, allowing outdoor seating for restaurants like Rendezvous Brewing, and even the new lampposts. However, more is yet to come.

Other parts of the comprehensive plan include adding a dog park, electric car charging stations, and even a community garden. Local organizations that assisted in making these plans a possibility include the Hackensack Game Changers, the Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation and the Hackensack Lions.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Leech Lake Area Chamber Hosting Annual Spring Bike Fling on June 25

Hackensack Celebrating Completion of First Street Redesign

Cass County ATV Crashes Over Memorial Day Weekend Result in Serious Injuries

Cass County Declares State of Emergency Following Storm Damage Assessment

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.