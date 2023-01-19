Habitat for Humanity in Brainerd Seeking Volunteers for Ongoing House Builds

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Lakes Area Habitat For Humanity in Brainerd is in need of help to complete their house builds.

The program is busier than ever and has grown more than they expected this year. They typically build four to five houses a year, but this year they’re now on track to build seven.

With more houses under construction than usual, they are in great need of volunteers to finish each project on time.

A motto of Habitat for Humanity is “a hand up, not a handout.” Every family that applies for their program is required to work on their own home and put in at least 300 hours of labor.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Habitat for Humanity is in desperate need of volunteers. Many workers haven’t returned to help, which has caused some delays. Pre-COVID, they had four to eight volunteers a day, but now they have been lucky on some days to have one person helping their construction manager.

“We have all different skill levels come,” says construction manager Keith Schaefbauer. “It depends on what the job is, but most of the time, we’ll find a job for them or we’ll instruct them. You don’t have to any experience at all, and we’ll find something for you.”

Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity is asking any volunteers interested in helping to get a hold of them as soon as possible. You can visit their website for more information.

