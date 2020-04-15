H2O: The Molecule that Made Us

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

April 22 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

H20: The Molecule That Made Us is a 3-hour series from WGBH Boston premiering on PBS on April 22. The film dramatically reveals how water underpins every aspect of our existence. Segments from across the planet, intimate documentary and natural history cinematography combine to uncover dramatic discoveries and compelling characters and deliver important stories about this mysterious molecule.