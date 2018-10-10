Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

H.A.R.T. In Need Of Financial Help

Rachel Johnson
Oct. 10 2018
Leave a Comment

Heartland Animal Rescue Team, known as H.A.R.T. in Brainerd is in need of help. The nonprofit animal rescue has faced financial changes and is asking for immediate financial help and donations.

H.A.R.T. was founded in 1987 and has been providing services to unwanted, stray, neglected and abused animals of all kinds in the community ever since.

“We are an open-door shelter which means we take in all animals. We don’t turn them away,” said Donna Wambeke, H.A.R.T. Executive Director. “We take in the injured, sick.”

They provide the animals shelter as well as medical services such as spaying and neutering, vaccinations, and more.

“They get vaccinated for distemper, flea and tick preventative, heartworm prevention, heartworm testing,” explained Brittany Nelson, H.A.R.T. Shelter Manager.

“People can adopt the animals and give them a good home and give them a chance to actually have a home to live in,” said Diane Eldredge who volunteers weekly at H.A.R.T.

The shelter cares for around a thousand animals each year and has already had almost 500 adoptions in 2018.

H.A.R.T. has recently faced financial challenges after the shelter lost several of their impound contracts.

“Unfortunately, in the last year and a half we have lost probably five or six impound contracts which makes up a big portion of our annual budget,” explained Wambeke.

Several municipalities voted to use a shelter that did not charge for their services, leaving H.A.R.T. in need of financial help.

“All the money that we have to survive on we gets used daily so that’s why we’re kind of in need,” added Nelson.

The shelter is looking to the community to step in like the have in the past, and allow them to keep offering their important services to area animals.

“We take care of the animals here as if they’re our own. We love them and show them a kind hand,” said Nelson.

“It just gives the animals a chance to have love, because some of these animals are on the street so they don’t get to experience the love they get when they’re inside of a shelter,” said Eldredge.

“We help the stray, unwanted, neglected, abused animals,” said Wambeke. “It’s a great service that we provide to the community.”

There are multiple ways to donate to H.A.R.T. To donate online, visit their website at www.hartpets.org. Donations can also be dropped off at the shelter or mailed to their address at 15494 Dellwood Drive, Brainerd MN 56401. Donations can also be given over the phone by calling (218) 829-4141.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Special Education Students Bake Dog Treats For Shelter

INSIGHT: Pine River Backus Family Centers & Pillager Family Centers

INSIGHT: Happy Dancing Turtle

INSIGHT: Northern Dental Access Center

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Bryan Krantz said

Much appreciation to LPT News for covering this event. There was a lot of hard... Read More

Loretta Rivera said

Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More

Latest Story

Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Gurthrie Township

A man is dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 71 in Guthrie Township South of Bemidji. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a
Posted on Oct. 10 2018

Latest Stories

Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Gurthrie Township

Posted on Oct. 10 2018

Early Morning Crash Results In Life Threatening Injuries

Posted on Oct. 10 2018

Deadline To Pre-Register To Vote Is October 16

Posted on Oct. 10 2018

Volunteers Needed For Annual Senior Community Clean-Up Day In Bemidji

Posted on Oct. 10 2018

Bemidji Volleyball Falls To Moorhead In Straight Sets

Posted on Oct. 10 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.