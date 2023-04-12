Gwenia Fiskevold Gould Wins Bemidji’s Ward 1 Seat in Special Election

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A newcomer to the Bemidji City Council will be filling the vacant Ward 1 seat after winning it in a special election Tuesday.

Based on unofficial results, Gwenia Fiskevold Gould picked up 87 votes, or 67.4% of the vote, to defeat current Ward 3 councilor Ron Johnson, who tallied 41 votes, or 31.8%.

Johnson was recently redistricted out of his current ward, but he will remain on the council for now, as his term as Ward 3 representative runs until the end of 2024. Audrey Thayer had served as the Ward 1 representative but vacated the position when she won the election for the At-Large seat on the council.

The City of Bemidji Canvassing Board is scheduled to meet this Friday, April 14th to approve the results from Tuesday’s election.

