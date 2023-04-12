Lakeland PBS

Gwenia Fiskevold Gould Wins Bemidji’s Ward 1 Seat in Special Election

Lakeland News — Apr. 11 2023

Gwenia Fiskevold Gould (Submitted Photo)

A newcomer to the Bemidji City Council will be filling the vacant Ward 1 seat after winning it in a special election Tuesday.

Based on unofficial results, Gwenia Fiskevold Gould picked up 87 votes, or 67.4% of the vote, to defeat current Ward 3 councilor Ron Johnson, who tallied 41 votes, or 31.8%.

Johnson was recently redistricted out of his current ward, but he will remain on the council for now, as his term as Ward 3 representative runs until the end of 2024. Audrey Thayer had served as the Ward 1 representative but vacated the position when she won the election for the At-Large seat on the council.

The City of Bemidji Canvassing Board is scheduled to meet this Friday, April 14th to approve the results from Tuesday’s election.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Reviews City Hall and Fire Station Building Proposals, Funding

BSU Gives Students Head Starts on Their Careers with ‘Resumes on the Run’

Bemidji Ward 1 Candidates Talk Experiences, Goals Before Special Election

Bemidji Boy Scout Troop Pancake Fundraiser Returns After 3 Years

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.