Gwenia Fiskevold Gould Announces Candidacy for Open Bemidji Ward 1 Seat

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With a seat on the Bemidji City Council sitting vacant, one candidate has announced her intention to run for the position in an upcoming special election.

Gwenia Fiskevold Gould announced her candidacy Tuesday. She is the director of annual giving at the Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation. She also currently serves on the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Commission, the Bemidji Community and Police Advisory Board, and the Bemidji Area United Way Investment Cabinet.

The filing period for the open position will begin on Jan. 31. The vacancy in Ward 1 occurred after the previous Ward 1 councilor, Audrey Thayer, won election as Bemidji’s At-Large councilor last fall.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today