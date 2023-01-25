Lakeland PBS

Gwenia Fiskevold Gould Announces Candidacy for Open Bemidji Ward 1 Seat

Lakeland News — Jan. 25 2023

Gwenia Fiskevold Gould (Submitted Photo)

With a seat on the Bemidji City Council sitting vacant, one candidate has announced her intention to run for the position in an upcoming special election.

Gwenia Fiskevold Gould announced her candidacy Tuesday. She is the director of annual giving at the Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation. She also currently serves on the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Commission, the Bemidji Community and Police Advisory Board, and the Bemidji Area United Way Investment Cabinet.

The filing period for the open position will begin on Jan. 31. The vacancy in Ward 1 occurred after the previous Ward 1 councilor, Audrey Thayer, won election as Bemidji’s At-Large councilor last fall.

By — Lakeland News

