Gull Lake Cruises Launches For The Summer Under New Name, Ownership

Gull Lake Cruises, what used to be Destiny Cruises, has officially kicked off its inaugural summer season.

Earlier this year, Cragun’s Resort purchased the vessel and the Destiny Cruises operation and changed the name to Gull Lake Cruises. The boat kicked off its summer season Memorial Day weekend and has been busy with almost daily private and public cruises around Gull Lake.

“There’s no other boat on the lake like it. Any other boat that you’re going to jump on on the lake is probably a pontoon, speed boat, wake boat, that kind of thing. We have two levels, one upstairs, one downstairs. Two bars, two bathrooms. So it kind of makes it a unique experience for the lakes ,” said Gull Lake Cruises employee Braden Mcclanahan.

Destiny Cruises was launched in the summer of 2014 and was previously docked near Ernie’s Bar and Grill on the southeast end of the lake before being bought by Cragun’s. Gull Lake Cruises will feature lunch, dinner, Sunday brunch, and happy hour cruises and can also be rented out for private events.

“There’s so many golf courses and so many lakes to boat and fish and enjoy and family life. But sooner or later, hopefully they get bored just a little bit and want to go for a nice big boat ride, just like a mini cruise,” added Gull Lake Cruises Captain Jay Salinger. “And that’s my chance to entertain the people and give them a good time.”

Gull Lake Cruises will run throughout the summer until the end of their season around the end of September.