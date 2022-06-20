Gull Lake Boat Accident Results in Leg Injury

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A female was sent to the hospital following a boating accident on Friday at Gull Lake.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of an injured female around 4:08 P.M. on June 17th. Upon arrival, they learned the pontoon the female passenger was riding experienced a mechanical failure while attempting to dock. This failure led to the boat accelerating into the dock. The victim, 37, tried to stop the pontoon by putting her feet out. This effort did not work, as the female’s foot slipped under the front of the pontoon, resulting in her leg being pinched between the watercraft and the dock.

Emergency personnel treated the victim on the scene. They later transported her via helicopter to a Twin Cities area hospital.

North Ambulance and North Medical Air Care assisted on the scene.

