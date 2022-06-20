Lakeland PBS

Gull Lake Boat Accident Results in Leg Injury

Mary BalstadJun. 20 2022

A female was sent to the hospital following a boating accident on Friday at Gull Lake.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of an injured female around 4:08 P.M. on June 17th. Upon arrival, they learned the pontoon the female passenger was riding experienced a mechanical failure while attempting to dock. This failure led to the boat accelerating into the dock. The victim, 37, tried to stop the pontoon by putting her feet out. This effort did not work, as the female’s foot slipped under the front of the pontoon, resulting in her leg being pinched between the watercraft and the dock.

Emergency personnel treated the victim on the scene. They later transported her via helicopter to a Twin Cities area hospital.

North Ambulance and North Medical Air Care assisted on the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Brainerd Woman Who Died After Being Hit By Truck Identified

Clean-Up Continues in Cass County After Storm Damage in Several Townships

Cass County ATV Crashes Over Memorial Day Weekend Result in Serious Injuries

Mississippi River Brainerd Selected for ‘One Watershed, One Plan’ Program

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.