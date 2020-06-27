Guidelines Announced For Bemidji Red, White & BOOM! Firework Show

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Now that the Red, White & BOOM! fireworks show is official set to happen in Bemidji this Fourth of July, important guidelines are in place to ensure the safety of the community.

If you’re going on the lake, the Bemidji Jaycees and law enforcement ask that you remain outside of the 800 foot exclusion zone. And if you’re watching the fireworks on land, there are also basic COVID-19 guidelines spectators are expected to follow. In addition, the Nymore boat landing will be closed for 24 hours on July 4th for fireworks staging.

The show will be held on July 4th and will start at dusk. The Bemidji Jaycees and law enforcement wants the community to know that you do not need to call 911 to make a complaint about those not following social distancing.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today