Guest Speaker Discusses Ethiopian Culture for CLC Cultural Thursday Event

Lakeland News — Apr. 8 2021

“Inform and educate” was the message from an Ethiopian guest speaker during Central Lakes College’s recent Cultural Thursday event.

Haile Tegegne spent his early childhood in northeastern Africa before coming to the United States. He shared his life story and experiences here as well as the impact he has seen of those he has taught.

CLC will announce their next Cultural Thursday event before the end of the month.

