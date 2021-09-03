Sen. Michelle Benson Discusses Priorities in Bid for Governor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Republican Sen. Michelle Benson of District 31 announced her bid for governor yesterday and spoke with Lakeland News on Thursday about her priorities for the state.

Benson says her priorities for Minnesota include public safety, education, and growing the economy. She also says has roots in both the rural and urban parts of the state.

Benson currently serves as the chair of the Health and Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. She is currently in her fourth term as a State Senator.

The Minnesota gubernatorial election will take place Nov. 8, 2022.

