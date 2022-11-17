Lakeland PBS

Give to the Max Day 2022

Happy Give to the Max Day 2022!

This year, we humbly ask for your support during #GTMD22. Year after year we continuously produce free educational, entertaining, enriching and enlightening programs. Programs like Lakeland News, Common Ground, Backroads, Lakeland Currents, and our documentaries help inform the state, country, and world about the great people, arts, culture, and history of northern & central Minnesota.

Without the support of viewers like you, our work wouldn’t be possible. No matter the size of your donation, your pledge of support today helps to build the programs of tomorrow and allows us to continue to fulfill our mission.

Thank you for your support!

GIVEMN website.
Lakeland PBS' Support page

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

