Groups Opposed to Line 3 Ask MN Supreme Court to Overturn Project Approval

Tribes – including the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians and the White Earth Band of Ojibwe – and environmental groups opposed to Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline have asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to overturn a lower court decision affirming the approvals of the project.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce, which was part of the earlier appeal, is not joining in the appeal this time.

The legal move comes as protests continue along the route in northern Minnesota. More than 500 protesters have been arrested or issued citations since construction on the Minnesota leg of the project began last December.

On Thursday, July 15, those opposing the pipeline will host a “Women for the Rivers” event at the Shell Lake Campground south of Park Rapids, where actress Marisa Tomei as well as Michael Brune, the executive director of the Sierra Club, plan to speak.

