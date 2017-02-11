Group Seeks Funds From Legislature To Complete Trail
Using the Mississippi River Trail Bikeway, bicyclists can ride from the Mississippi Headwaters down to the Gulf of Mexico. But a thirty-four mile long section from Crow Wing State Park down to Royalton was never completed. As Mal Meyer reports from Little Falls, one group is seeking $2.5 million from the legislature to build that section.
