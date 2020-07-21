Group of Paddlers Traveling the Mississippi River Makes a Stop in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A group that includes Navy veterans is paddling along the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico. The group has been stopping along the way and decided to make a pit stop in Bemidji. One person in the group, an 81-year-old man, is hoping to go down in the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest person to complete the full length of traveling along the Mississippi.

They are expecting to complete their trip in 85-90 days.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today