Group of Paddlers Traveling the Mississippi River Makes a Stop in Bemidji

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 20 2020

A group that includes Navy veterans is paddling along the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico. The group has been stopping along the way and decided to make a pit stop in Bemidji. One person in the group, an 81-year-old man, is hoping to go down in the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest person to complete the full length of traveling along the Mississippi.

They are expecting to complete their trip in 85-90 days.

