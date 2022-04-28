Lakeland PBS

Group of Crow Wing Co. Residents Concerned with Integrity of Voting Systems

Ryan BowlerApr. 27 2022

Crow Wing County drew a bigger crowd than usual at this week’s regular county board meeting. A group of residents that are concerned with the integrity of the county’s polling systems that are used during elections.

Multiple residents spoke in an open forum to discuss that they believe proper records are not being kept for elections. Some examples brought up were that public records were reported lost along with votes being counted for residents with no record of that resident voting. There was also concern that polling technology for voting is out of date.

“I suspect your Windows version is out of date, meaning it was not protected as you are legally responsible to ensure,” said Crow Wing County resident Sonia Slack. “It seems when you don’t want to provide something, it’s because of security issues. It’s a big blanket that, it seems to me, you’re hiding behind.”

Everything presented by residents is circumstantial and no legal actions have been taken at this time. The county did not wish to comment as of today.

By — Ryan Bowler

