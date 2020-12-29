Group Launching Career Exploration Website for High School Students

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bridges Career Academies & Workplace Connection will be launching a website for high school students in place of their annual Career Exploration Day.

The event brings 28 schools from across District 5 to Central Lakes College to meet with business professionals and explore potential future careers. The website will be available 24-7 when it’s launched, and the hope is still to provide students a chance to explore different careers.

The website is set to launch on March 5.

