Group Launching Career Exploration Website for High School Students
Bridges Career Academies & Workplace Connection will be launching a website for high school students in place of their annual Career Exploration Day.
The event brings 28 schools from across District 5 to Central Lakes College to meet with business professionals and explore potential future careers. The website will be available 24-7 when it’s launched, and the hope is still to provide students a chance to explore different careers.
The website is set to launch on March 5.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.