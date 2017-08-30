DONATE

Group At CLC Is Showing Kindness One Rock At A Time

Sarah Winkelmann
Aug. 29 2017
Motivation and inspiration were the driving factors of getting the project up and running. Even though the group that created and distributed the rocks on campus is remaining anonymous, CLC Communications Instructor Kari Frisch has named them the CLC Kindness crusaders.

“We care about our students and we care about each other. Whether that is a student, staff member, employee, administrator or somebody from the community who just happens to be on campus. That’s something that we want the message to be loud and clear that this is a safe environment and that we care about everyone,” said Frisch.

Rocks have been found all over campus in a variety of places and students are encouraged to use the #CLCKindness to take to social media about their findings.

“I got on campus my first day and I was walking through the halls and all of a sudden I saw this brightly painted red rock that said keep pushing or what not. It was just a nice little message to see those positive things around campus,” said Krystel Sam a CLC student.

With each new day, different rocks are discovered.

“Some people needed that little extra inspiration or motivation. If they needed that, they were encouraged to pick up the rock and keep it with them a little while and then place it in a new spot on the school campus,” Frisch said.

After finding one of the kindness rocks on campus, Jakobi had a new mindset to tackle his day.

“Don’t let school put you down, rest up, stay focused and try your hardest,” said Jakobi Jackson a CLC student.

About 60 rocks were in place by the first day of class but any groups or individuals that want to join in the fun can create their own kindness rocks to encourage others.

“Of course we want the joy to trickle down into the community and I think the world could use a little more kindness right now. As much as we can spread joy, happiness and bring smiles to people’s faces that is our goal,” Frisch said.

New rocks could appear on campus or throughout the community at any time, but until then do as the rocks say and just keep smiling.

