Groundwater Sampling Planned For Cass County
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will collect groundwater samples from about 90 wells in Cass County this summer for use in the Cass County Geologic Atlas, Part B.
The DNR is planning to contact select owners by mail or phone to gain permission to sample their wells.
Sampling involves measuring the depth to the water and collecting a water sample for laboratory analysis. Participation is voluntary and owners will receive a report detailing the results.
The DNR County Geologic Atlas program is funded in part by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources.
