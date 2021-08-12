Groundbreaking for Bemidji Veterans Home is August 26

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A date for a groundbreaking ceremony has now been set for Bemidji’s long-awaited veterans home.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs says the ceremony will take place on Thursday, August 26 at 10 AM near the site of the new home on Anne Street in Bemidji. The ceremony will celebrate the years of effort it took to make the project a reality.

The event will include remarks from MDVA; congressional, state, and local leaders; and local veterans. Refreshments will be served, and information will be available regarding resident admissions to the home and employment opportunities.

Construction on the veterans home is expected to begin this fall with an opening date of mid-2023.

