Ground Broken for Long-Awaited Bemidji Veterans Home

A Bemidji veterans home has been a dream in the area since 2006, and today, ground was finally broken on the project. To turn this home into a reality, every level of government had to work together.

The home will accommodate four pods that will have 18 residents each located on 15 acres of land donated by Sanford Health.

Construction is expected to take 18 to 20 months and will be finished in 2023.

