Ground Broken for Creekside Housing Project in Brainerd on World Homeless Day

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Monday, Oct. 10 was World Homeless Day, a time to draw attention to the homeless crisis across the world. Earlier that day in Brainerd, the My Neighbor to Love Coalition used the event to coincide with their groundbreaking ceremony on a new supportive and intentional living community for the homeless in the Brainerd/Baxter area.

With the groundbreaking of Creekside Community, the non-profit coalition is looking to raise awareness for the homeless issue in the area and to raise money to help push this project forward as a first step towards changing lives for the better.

According to My Neighbor to Love Coalition executive director Vicky Kinney, this first project is a fourplex with parking in the back. Each of the units will have a common entrance, but they’ll also feature separate porches to make each unit feel like an individual cottage. The supportive housing community will feature different supportive resources in a comfortable environment to help people facing homelessness and extreme poverty have a chance to build a better life.

This is only the first step of the first phase for Creekside Community as an answer to helping homeless individuals get into a safe and supportive lifestyle. The coalition believes that everyone has a purpose once you look behind the curtain of stereotypes and begin to understand someone’s situation.

More information on the My Neighbor to Love Coalition and their new housing project can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today