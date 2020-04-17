Grocery Store Etiquette Guidelines During Pandemic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

During these times, something as simple as going to the grocery store has changed. Crow Wing County released some guidelines this morning on how everyone in the area can properly social distance while they shop. They are as followed:

Sanitize your hands often: Use hand sanitizer before entering the store and after leaving. You should also consider using hand sanitizer before and after selecting produce items.

Touch only what you buy: Try not to touch things unnecessarily. That means don’t pick up multiple produce items to try to find the ripest one, as tempting as that may be. If your store isn’t providing disinfecting wipes, bring your own wipes to use on carts, basket handles and card readers.

Wear a mask: The CDC now recommends that people wear cloth face coverings when they go out, including when they go to the grocery store. This is intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from people who are infected but

don’t realize it because they aren’t symptomatic. Please do NOT take the mask off while shopping in the store and leave it on until you get to your car.

Practice social distancing: As with any public setting, you should maintain a distance of at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) from others.

Don’t touch your face: Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

