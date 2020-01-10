Grief Support Programs Offered At Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd believes in treating the whole person by providing support groups to the community. The groups focus on grief, cancer, and heart failure to create an open space for hope and understanding.

“We have 7 weeks that we allow the individual to talk about the process that their going through and their journey, and it allows them to collaborate with other people in the group so that they can know that their not alone, and so it helps them process the grief that their going through and to know that there is not necessarily a stage, but that its a process and every bodies grief is different,” said Spiritual Care Interim Director Peggy Holtz.

” I think that support groups are so important, and here at ssentia we believe in treating the whole body, so mind body and spirit, and this is a great way of helping them through the difficulties that they face. So many times people feel like there isolated and that they have no one to turn to when there grieving or find out they have cancer but through a support group they can collaborate with other people and find a commonality,” said Holtz.

“The cardiovascular center here at Essentia Health is now hosting a heart failure support group, and it’s open to any of the patients within our community in the Brainerd Lakes area who really are impacted by heart failure. Any kind of patients, their family members, their neighbors, anyone who is really involved or supportive of those heart failure patients we want to have them participate, we want to invite them to participate, said Heart Failure Nurse Haley Rustad.

The groups are held weekly and go as long as 7 weeks at a time throughout the year and Essentia Health St. Joseph Medical Center takes walk-ins for community members that would like to sign up.

