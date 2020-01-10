Lakeland PBS

Grief Support Programs Offered At Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 9 2020

Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd believes in treating the whole person by providing support groups to the community. The groups focus on grief, cancer, and heart failure to create an open space for hope and understanding.

“We have 7 weeks that we allow the individual to talk about the process that their going through and their journey, and it allows them to collaborate with other people in the group so that they can know that their not alone, and so it helps them process the grief that their going through and to know that there is not necessarily a stage, but that its a process and every bodies grief is different,” said Spiritual Care Interim Director Peggy Holtz.

” I think that support groups are so important, and here at ssentia we believe in treating the whole body, so mind body and spirit, and this is a great way of helping them through the difficulties that they face. So many times people feel like there isolated and that they have no one to turn to when there grieving or find out they have cancer but through a support group they can collaborate with other people and find a commonality,” said Holtz.

“The cardiovascular center here at Essentia Health is now hosting a heart failure support group, and it’s open to any of the patients within our community in the Brainerd Lakes area who really are impacted by heart failure. Any kind of patients, their family members, their neighbors, anyone who is really involved or supportive of those heart failure patients we want to have them participate, we want to invite them to participate, said Heart Failure Nurse Haley Rustad.

The groups are held weekly and go as long as 7 weeks at a time throughout the year and Essentia Health St. Joseph Medical Center takes walk-ins for community members that would like to sign up.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Sheriff Asking For Help In Locating Brainerd Woman

First Crow Wing County Baby Of The New Year Born at St. Joseph’s Medical Center In Brainerd

Rock & Roll Christmas Spectacular Returns to Rock Out in Brainerd

Crow Wing County Highway Dept. Balancing Needs of Road Safety and the Environment

Latest Stories

Brainerd Nordic Ski Club Holds Its 46th Year Of Ski Races In Minnesota

Posted on Jan. 9 2020

Crow Wing County Sheriff Asking For Help In Locating Brainerd Woman

Posted on Jan. 9 2020

Governor Walz Responds To Storm Damage By Authorizing State Disaster Assistance

Posted on Jan. 9 2020

BSU Men's Hockey Looks to Capitalize on the Road

Posted on Jan. 9 2020

BSU Men's Basketball Battles Through Injuries

Posted on Jan. 9 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.