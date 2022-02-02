Greta Thunberg: A Year to Save The Planet – Episode 2
Wednesday, February 9 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Travel with the world’s best-known climate activist as she takes her fight to a global stage.
Wednesday, February 9 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Travel with the world’s best-known climate activist as she takes her fight to a global stage.
Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!