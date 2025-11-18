Gregory Tomso Named New St. Cloud State University President

St. Cloud State has a new president.

The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities has named Gregory Tomso to serve as president of St. Cloud State University. The appointment will be effective January 5, 2026.

Most recently, Dr. Tomso served as vice president of Academic Engagement and Student Affairs for the University of West Florida between 2021 and 2025. In a press release, Minnesota State Chancellor Scott Olson says Tomso “has the vision, experience and leadership skills to lead St. Cloud State University into a bright future.”

Tomso will succeed Dr. Larry Dietz, who has served as interim president of St. Cloud State University since July 1, 2024.