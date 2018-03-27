DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Gregory Park to Host Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday

AJ Feldman
Mar. 27 2018
Leave a Comment

The Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department and the Brainerd Rotary Club is hosting their annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 31.

The event is free to attend and children are asked to bring their own bags or baskets. The park will be divided into age groups 2-3, 4-5, 6-7, and 8-9 for hunting.

Organizers urge participants to arrive early as the event will start at 10 a.m. sharp. It’s recommended you come at least 20 minutes before the start of the hunt.

The Easter Bunny will be there for pictures.

The event is also sponsored by Sullivan Candy & Supply. Those who needs any special accommodations are asked to contact the Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department.

 

AJ Feldman
Contact the Author AJ Feldman
afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Teens Talk Suicide Prevention in the Community

Protestors Call For Change At Brainerd March For Our Lives

Sen. Tina Smith Visits Brainerd To Hear About Local Workforce Development Programs

Hundreds Rally at Brainerd March For Our Lives

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

kumkum Bhagya said

thanku for u post... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More

Tasha T. said

Such an incredible human being!! She is changing lives and has only just begun.... Read More

Latest Story

Rollover Crash Sends Three To the Hospital

Slushy conditions cause a Detroit Lakes woman to lose control of her vehicle, sending three people to the hospital. According to a release from
Posted on Mar. 27 2018

Latest Stories

Rollover Crash Sends Three To the Hospital

Posted on Mar. 27 2018

Snow Plow Driver from Crow Wing County Shares Tricks of the Trade

Posted on Mar. 27 2018

One Dead After Head-On Collision in Pillager

Posted on Mar. 27 2018

Minnesota Sets Goal Of Zero Youth Suicides

Posted on Mar. 27 2018

BSU Softball's Dullum Named NSIC Pitcher Of The Week

Posted on Mar. 27 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.