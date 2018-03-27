Gregory Park to Host Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday

The Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department and the Brainerd Rotary Club is hosting their annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 31.

The event is free to attend and children are asked to bring their own bags or baskets. The park will be divided into age groups 2-3, 4-5, 6-7, and 8-9 for hunting.

Organizers urge participants to arrive early as the event will start at 10 a.m. sharp. It’s recommended you come at least 20 minutes before the start of the hunt.

The Easter Bunny will be there for pictures.

The event is also sponsored by Sullivan Candy & Supply. Those who needs any special accommodations are asked to contact the Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department.