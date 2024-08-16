Greg Anderson Trying for 4th Career Win at BIR During NHRA Nationals

One local Minnesota dragster has made their way back to the Northland for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

Greg Anderson, the winningest Pro Stock driver in NHRA history, is originally from Duluth, and he returns home to compete for his third win of the season and his fourth career win at BIR.

Before he became a great racer, Anderson cut his teeth working as a mechanic at local tracks all across Minnesota before moving to Georgia, where he worked for another Minnesotan, Warren Johnson, who gave him his first break as a driver.

Fast forward to today, and the 105-time winner currently sits second in points behind his KB Titan teammate Dallas Glenn, who won last year at Brainerd. With only two races left before the NHRA countdown begins, Anderson knows how important a good showing this weekend would be.

“We’re seeded fairly well right now, but I’d rather have that number one going into the playoffs,” said Anderson, the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock driver. “It’s worth bonus points, so I’m going to do my best to get around my partner Dallas Glenn these next two races. And I’m looking forward to Brainerd. I expect we’re going to have great race cars there. We think we’ve had a great week at work here at the shop, and we’re going to bring a great product up to Brainerd. Our cars are going to be fast and we’re going to have a great chance to win.”

He added, “So that’s the bottom line – try and find a way to the winner’s circle, move up in the seeding for the playoffs and run for that sixth championship.”

Anderson was certainly right about having a good car and product coming up to Brainerd, as his qualifying race from Friday put him at the top of the standings after day one. The standings, as of Friday night, are as follows:

Pro Stock – Day 1 Qualifying

Greg Anderson – 6.641 Aaron Stanfield – 6.642 Matt Hartford – 6.643 Dallas Glenn – 6.644 Eric Latino – 6.647

Funny Car – Day 1 Qualifying

Blake Alexander – 3.874 Alexis DeJoria – 3.882 Bob Tasca III – 3.884 Cruz Pedregon – 3.894 Paul Lee – 3.912

Top Fuel – Day 1 Qualifying