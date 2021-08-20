Lakeland PBS

Greenwood Wildfire in Superior National Forest Grows to 6.25 Square Miles

Lakeland News — Aug. 19 2021

A wildfire in the Superior National Forest of northeastern Minnesota that crews have been fighting since the weekend has grown to 6.25 square miles.

The Forest Service says lightning caused the fire near Greenwood Lake, about 25 miles southwest of Isabella, which was first spotted Sunday. It grew on its western flank from 5 square miles to 6.25 by Wednesday evening, after what officials described as a “very active” afternoon. But they added in a an update posted Thursday morning that there was no significant change overnight.

Thursday’s forecast called for continued hot, dry weather with thunderstorms predicted for Friday night and Saturday.

By — Lakeland News

