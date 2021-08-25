Lakeland PBS

Greenwood Fire in NE Minnesota Doubles in Size

Lakeland News — Aug. 24 2021

The Greenwood Fire in the Superior National Forest has now doubled in size since Monday and is now at almost 20,000 acres.

The lightning caused fire was first detected on August 15. Close to 160 homes have been evacuated.

Surveillance footage at a property near southern McDougal Lake showed how the blaze tore through the property. It’s unclear if any structures were burned by the fire in the area.

The fire also created a fire cloud today which could be seen for miles. The fire cloud is formed by fire-created hot air and smoke and can be dangerous to firefighters with gusty winds and lightning.

Containment of the Greenwood Fire was at 0% this morning.

An evacuation site set up by the American Red Cross is now an overnight shelter to help people displaced by the fire. Disaster relief teams are on hand to provide safe shelter, food, emergency relief supplies, emotional support, health services, and current disaster information.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

More Evacuations Ordered Ahead of NE Minnesota Wildfire

After Earthquake in Haiti, Crosby Organization Expands to Offering Disaster Relief

NE Minnesota Wildfire Could Threaten Homes as Winds Shift

Greenwood Wildfire in Superior National Forest Grows to 6.25 Square Miles

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.