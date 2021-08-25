Greenwood Fire in NE Minnesota Doubles in Size

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Greenwood Fire in the Superior National Forest has now doubled in size since Monday and is now at almost 20,000 acres.

The lightning caused fire was first detected on August 15. Close to 160 homes have been evacuated.

Surveillance footage at a property near southern McDougal Lake showed how the blaze tore through the property. It’s unclear if any structures were burned by the fire in the area.

The fire also created a fire cloud today which could be seen for miles. The fire cloud is formed by fire-created hot air and smoke and can be dangerous to firefighters with gusty winds and lightning.

Containment of the Greenwood Fire was at 0% this morning.

An evacuation site set up by the American Red Cross is now an overnight shelter to help people displaced by the fire. Disaster relief teams are on hand to provide safe shelter, food, emergency relief supplies, emotional support, health services, and current disaster information.

