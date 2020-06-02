Greenway Boys Hockey Head Coach Grant Clafton Steps Down After Five Years In The Raider Program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Grant Clafton announced over the weekend that he’ll be stepping down as the head coach for the Greenway boys hockey team. Clafton took over as head coach in 2015 and it was a bit of a dicey situation as Clafton grew up playing for rival Grand Rapids. However, Clafton was welcomed with open arms by the Greenway community and he took the Raider program to new heights.

In his time at Greenway, Clafton reached the 7A section championship three times and in the 2018-2019 season. In the 2018-19 season, Clafton led the raiders to a state runner-up finish. Clafton has also racked up an impressive 90-41-2 record in his five years coaching and as proud as he is with the improvements he’s made on the ice with the program, Clafton is equally as proud with what his players have done off the ice.

