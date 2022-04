Click to print (Opens in new window)

A greenhouse in rural Fosston sustained moderate damage from a fire early Tuesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire on 430th Street SE just after 5 AM. An investigation shows the fire appeared to have been caused by a wood burning stove that was used to heat the greenhouse.

No one was injured in the fire.

