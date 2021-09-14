Greenforest Recycling Showcases New Equipment Thanks to MPCA Grant

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Seven months ago, the Greenforest Recycling Resources Company in Brainerd was one of four companies awarded a grant by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. So far, the grant has helped the paper sorting company turn everyday items into a higher paper grade.

“We were able to purchase equipment to help process paper for insulators, companies that make egg cartons and ceiling tile,” Greenforest Recycling Resources Owner Jeff Grunenwald said.

Grunenwald says the company has been working on trying to get this equipment for three years.

This is just the first step in the process that the company hopes to continue improving on while adding jobs to the area. If everything goes according to plan, phase two of the process could be ready to go by the end of the year.

