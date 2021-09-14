Lakeland PBS

Greenforest Recycling Showcases New Equipment Thanks to MPCA Grant

Nick UrsiniSep. 13 2021

Seven months ago, the Greenforest Recycling Resources Company in Brainerd was one of four companies awarded a grant by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. So far, the grant has helped the paper sorting company turn everyday items into a higher paper grade.

“We were able to purchase equipment to help process paper for insulators, companies that make egg cartons and ceiling tile,” Greenforest Recycling Resources Owner Jeff Grunenwald said.

Grunenwald says the company has been working on trying to get this equipment for three years.

This is just the first step in the process that the company hopes to continue improving on while adding jobs to the area. If everything goes according to plan, phase two of the process could be ready to go by the end of the year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

New Babe the Ox Statue to Be Placed in Downtown Brainerd

In Focus: Creating New Art Out of Old Quilts

Baxter and Brainerd Look into Quiet Train Zones

Brainerd Riverfront Committee Cleans Up Mississippi River

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.