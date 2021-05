Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A large fire that broke out at the Green Valley Bean Company just west of Park Rapids last night is still under investigation.

No one was injured in the fire, and foul play is not suspected. The company says once the investigation is complete, they will move forward with repairs and getting back to business.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today