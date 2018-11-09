Lakeland PBS
Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts Brings Seussical The Musical To Pequot Lakes

Rachel Johnson
Nov. 8 2018
Dr. Seuss lovers in the surrounding Brainerd Lakes Area might want to check out a musical that Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts is putting on in Pequot Lakes this weekend.

Seussical the Musical opens tomorrow night at the Pequot Lakes High School. The musical brings Dr. Seuss’ best-loved characters to life, such as The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz and more. The family-friendly musical will run November 9, 10, 16, and 17 at 7:00 p.m. and November 11 and 18 at 2:00 p.m.

“It is like two hours of solid fun. I mean, the colors, the costumes, the songs, the music, everything, it’s just so much fun. Lots of high energy and the choreography and the dancing and everything. It just all has come together to be one spectacular show,” said Kate Davis who plays the Cat in the Hat in the musical.

Tickets can be purchased online at Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts’ website or at the door.

