Lakeland PBS

Greater Bemidji Won’t Enter A Memorandum Of Understanding With City Of Bemidji

Malaak KhattabNov. 20 2019

Greater Bemidji, an organization that tries to drive development and promote prosperity in the Bemidji region, has declined to enter a memorandum of understanding with the City of Bemidji.

On Monday’s City Council meeting, Ward 5 Councilor Nancy Erickson presented the letter that was written by Executive Director Dave Hengel. Erickson stated the city shouldn’t consider providing funds without an agreement. This comes after city officials expressed interest in Greater Bemidji to sign forms when it receives funds from the city.

“It seems highly inappropriate for us to be providing funds to anyone without some way of accountability; goals that should be set, what we expect to be accomplished for distributions of these funds,” Erickson said.

During the regular agenda, the council approved the 2020 fee increase and held the first reading of a street ordinance that will set parking rules for camping vehicles. Mayor Rita Albrecht also proclaimed the week of Nov. 17 through Nov. 24 as Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.

“In the city of Bemidji, I encourage all citizens of our community and the surrounding areas to make a special effort during this week, to participate in events that assist the hungry and homeless. And I further express appreciation to those who are involved in these efforts, this recognition week and throughout the year in our community,” Albrecht said.

A public hearing for the new parking rule ordinance will be held Dec. 3 at Bemidji City Hall at 6 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

27th Annual Stuff A Truck: Stocking The Shelves For Families In The Community

Suicide Loss Survivors Tell Their Stories To Promote Healing and Suicide Prevention Through Workshops

Bemidji Police Department Looking For Public’s Help In Identifying A Person Of Interest

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving To Bemidji

Latest Stories

27th Annual Stuff A Truck: Stocking The Shelves For Families In The Community

Posted on Nov. 20 2019

High-Powered BSU Men's Basketball Ready to Make the Jump

Posted on Nov. 20 2019

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Lemony Green Beans with Almond Crumb Topping

Posted on Nov. 20 2019

Clearwater County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested On Suspicion Of Criminal Sexual Conduct Involving Teen

Posted on Nov. 20 2019

Identity Has Been Released Of Infant Who Was Found Unresponsive At Local Daycare And Later Died

Posted on Nov. 20 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.