Greater Bemidji Won’t Enter A Memorandum Of Understanding With City Of Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Greater Bemidji, an organization that tries to drive development and promote prosperity in the Bemidji region, has declined to enter a memorandum of understanding with the City of Bemidji.

On Monday’s City Council meeting, Ward 5 Councilor Nancy Erickson presented the letter that was written by Executive Director Dave Hengel. Erickson stated the city shouldn’t consider providing funds without an agreement. This comes after city officials expressed interest in Greater Bemidji to sign forms when it receives funds from the city.

“It seems highly inappropriate for us to be providing funds to anyone without some way of accountability; goals that should be set, what we expect to be accomplished for distributions of these funds,” Erickson said.

During the regular agenda, the council approved the 2020 fee increase and held the first reading of a street ordinance that will set parking rules for camping vehicles. Mayor Rita Albrecht also proclaimed the week of Nov. 17 through Nov. 24 as Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.

“In the city of Bemidji, I encourage all citizens of our community and the surrounding areas to make a special effort during this week, to participate in events that assist the hungry and homeless. And I further express appreciation to those who are involved in these efforts, this recognition week and throughout the year in our community,” Albrecht said.

A public hearing for the new parking rule ordinance will be held Dec. 3 at Bemidji City Hall at 6 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today