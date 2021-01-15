Greater Bemidji to Administer COVID-19 Relief Grants to Small Businesses

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state recently passed a package to help offset some of the losses seen by businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then distributed to different counties. The money in Beltrami County will be administered by Greater Bemidji, who will be creating grants for small businesses that demonstrate a loss in revenue from 2019 to 2020.

The applications are open to any sort of small business in the area, as long as they have a physical location, so in-home businesses are not eligible.

The maximum amount being offered for the grant is planned at $25,000 each or up to 3% of 2019 revenue.

Applications are due by 5 PM on January 22nd. They can be found at the Greater Bemidji website.

