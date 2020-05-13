Lakeland PBS

Greater Bemidji Starts Relief Fund to Support Local Businesses

Destiny Wiggins — May. 12 2020

Greater Bemidji has started a hometown business relief fund that will support Bemidji’s small and locally-owned businesses that have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greater Bemidji recently received an anonymous $500,000 gift donation that will provide a fully forgivable loan up to $20,000 for eligible businesses in the community.

An application and eligibility form must be completed by this Friday, May 15th and submitted to Greater Bemidji Executive Director Dave Hengel at dhengel@greaterbemidji.com.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

