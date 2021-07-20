Lakeland PBS

Greater Bemidji Receives Funds for Entrepreneur Loan Program

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 20 2021
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded grants totaling $3.1 million to 26 nonprofit organizations in the state that provides business loans through DEED’s Minnesota Emerging Entrepreneur Loan Program.
One of the the 26 nonprofit organizations awarded funds is Greater Bemidji.
The Entrepreneur Loan Program supports the growth of businesses owned and operated by people who identify as Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), low-income persons, women, veterans and/or persons with disabilities.
“Now more than ever, the Emerging Entrepreneur Loan Program is a great platform to empower the growth of small businesses that might not otherwise have access to capital,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “Our economic recovery must create jobs in communities hardest hit by the pandemic, and that’s exactly what these entrepreneurs will do.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

In Business: Four Pines Bookstore Now Open in Bemidji

Remains of Akeley Man Who Died at Pearl Harbor Returned Home

Minnesota City Gives Warning After Massive Goldfish Found in Lake

Prosecutors Asking for Changes to Chauvin’s Sentencing Memo

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.