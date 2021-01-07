Greater Bemidji Providing COVID-19 Relief Grants to Local Businesses

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Beltrami County has been awarded $908,000 which will provide grants to local businesses and non-profits impacted by the pandemic. Greater Bemidji is administering these grants on behalf of the county.

Grant eligibility:

Businesses and non-profits must be located in Beltrami County.

Businesses must have no tax liens as of date of application.

Businesses must be registered with the MN Secretary of State –Active & in Good-Standing.

Business must demonstrate a decline in revenue from 2019 to 2020.

New businesses may apply and will be evaluated based on annualized income and demonstrated pandemic impact.

Businesses with physical storefronts and employees will be given priority over self-employed and home-based businesses.

Tribal-owned businesses are eligible given that the business has voluntarily compiled with the Executive Order 20-99 (Nov 18, 2020).

Non-profit organizations that have business-like revenue sources are eligible, (i.e. product/service sales, ticket sales, membership fees). This income must make up at least 51% of their total revenue.

Applications will be reviewed primarily on revenue decline from 2019 to 2020. The maximum grant amount per legal business is targeted at $25,000 or up to 3% of revenue in 2019. Award amounts may be altered dependent on the number of eligible applications.

Applications are due on January 22nd before 5:00 p.m. Applications can be sent to grtrbemidjiapps@gmail.com.

