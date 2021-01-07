Greater Bemidji Providing COVID-19 Relief Grants to Local Businesses
Beltrami County has been awarded $908,000 which will provide grants to local businesses and non-profits impacted by the pandemic. Greater Bemidji is administering these grants on behalf of the county.
Grant eligibility:
- Businesses and non-profits must be located in Beltrami County.
- Businesses must have no tax liens as of date of application.
- Businesses must be registered with the MN Secretary of State –Active & in Good-Standing.
- Business must demonstrate a decline in revenue from 2019 to 2020.
- New businesses may apply and will be evaluated based on annualized income and demonstrated pandemic impact.
- Businesses with physical storefronts and employees will be given priority over self-employed and home-based businesses.
- Tribal-owned businesses are eligible given that the business has voluntarily compiled with the Executive Order 20-99 (Nov 18, 2020).
- Non-profit organizations that have business-like revenue sources are eligible, (i.e. product/service sales, ticket sales, membership fees). This income must make up at least 51% of their total revenue.
Applications will be reviewed primarily on revenue decline from 2019 to 2020. The maximum grant amount per legal business is targeted at $25,000 or up to 3% of revenue in 2019. Award amounts may be altered dependent on the number of eligible applications.
Applications are due on January 22nd before 5:00 p.m. Applications can be sent to grtrbemidjiapps@gmail.com.
