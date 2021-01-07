Lakeland PBS

Greater Bemidji Provides COVID-19 Relief Grants To Local Businesses

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 7 2021

Beltrami County has been awarded $908,000 which will provide grants to local businesses and non-profits impacted by the pandemic.

Grant Eligibility:
  • Businesses and non-profits must be located in Beltrami County.
  • Businesses must have no tax liens as of date of application.
  • Businesses must be registered with the MN Secretary of State –Active & in Good-Standing.
  • Business must demonstrate a decline in revenue from 2019 to 2020.
  • New businesses may apply and will be evaluated based on annualized income and demonstrated pandemic impact.
  • Businesses with physical storefronts and employees will be given priority over self-employed and home-based businesses.
  • Tribal-owned businesses are eligible given that the business has voluntarily compiled with the Executive Order 20-99 (Nov 18, 2020).
  • Non-profit organizations that have business-like revenue sources are eligible, (i.e. product/service sales, ticket sales, membership fees). This income must make up at least 51% of their total revenue.
Applications will be reviewed primarily on revenue decline from 2019 to 2020. The maximum grant amount per legal business is targeted at $25,000 or up to 3% of revenue in 2019. Award amounts may be altered dependent on the number of eligible applications.
Applications are due on January 22nd before 5:00 p.m. Applications can be sent to grtrbemidjiapps@gmail.com

 

