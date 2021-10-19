Greater Bemidji Luring Remote Workers to Relocate to Area with Some Perks

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Just recently, Bemidji received quite a few mentions in the Wall Street Journal’s latest article highlighting remote workers and telecommuting. The article focuses on incentives that communities both large and small are offering to those who can live and work anywhere, one of which is Greater Bemidji’s 218 Relocate Program.

The 218 Relocate grants are approved monthly, and they currently have four more applications on deck to be approved for the month of October, bringing the new total of re-locators to 22.

Some incentives that 218 Relocate offer to it’s re-locators is highspeed gigabit internet, as well as their Communities Concierge Program. There are more than 60 community volunteers that are community connectors within the Bemidji area to authentically connect newcomers based upon their interests, hobbies, and what they want to experience.

The 218 Relocate program was named 218 Relocate because Greater Bemidji not only wanted individuals to relocate to the City of Bemidji, but also within the surrounding 218 areas.

If anyone is interested in applying for the 218 Relocation Program, they can do so by visiting 218relocate.com.

