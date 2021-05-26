Greater Bemidji Launches Online Job Portal

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Greater Bemidji has created a job portal that connects those looking for a job directly with Bemidji businesses in need of new hires. The project is in collaboration with their recent 218 Relocate initiative.

The portal is called BemidjiWorks. The website has two main functions: the first is where someone looking for a job can search a database of all available jobs in the Bemidji area and upload their resume. The second makes use of Greater Bemidji’s connections to local businesses.

The site is designed to help anyone looking for a job but specifically those who are new to Bemidji.

There are over 70 companies featured on the site. The portal can be found at 218relocate.com/bemidji-works.

