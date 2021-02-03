Lakeland PBS

Greater Bemidji Launches New Telecommuting Relocation Grant Program

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 2 2021

The Greater Bemidji 218 Relocate grant program has created a Relocation Incentive Package to encourage professionals who telecommute to move to the Bemidji area.

Incentives include:

  • Up to $2,500 in reimbursed moving expenses and/or qualifying telecommuter expenses not already covered by employer/company
  • One-year membership to the LaunchPad co-working space in the historic Mayflower Building ($1,500 value)
  • Free access to the Community Concierge Program, connecting you and your family to the community
  • Teleworking support and tools through Effective Remote Work

Graduates from BSU and NTC can also be eligible through a pilot program.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

United Way of Bemidji Area Asking for Grant Applications

Bemidji Chamber Urges State to Forgive Taxes on PPP Loans

HotSpring Hot Tubs Makes Donation to Sanford Health Foundation

Golden Apple: AWCL Charter School in Bemidji Growing Despite Challenges

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.