Greater Bemidji Launches New Telecommuting Relocation Grant Program
The Greater Bemidji 218 Relocate grant program has created a Relocation Incentive Package to encourage professionals who telecommute to move to the Bemidji area.
Incentives include:
- Up to $2,500 in reimbursed moving expenses and/or qualifying telecommuter expenses not already covered by employer/company
One-year membership to the LaunchPad co-working space in the historic Mayflower Building ($1,500 value)
- Free access to the Community Concierge Program, connecting you and your family to the community
- Teleworking support and tools through Effective Remote Work
Graduates from BSU and NTC can also be eligible through a pilot program.
