Greater Bemidji Launches New Telecommuting Relocation Grant Program

The Greater Bemidji 218 Relocate grant program has created a Relocation Incentive Package to encourage professionals who telecommute to move to the Bemidji area.

Incentives include:

Up to $2,500 in reimbursed moving expenses and/or qualifying telecommuter expenses not already covered by employer/company

One-year membership to the LaunchPad co-working space in the historic Mayflower Building ($1,500 value)

Free access to the Community Concierge Program, connecting you and your family to the community

Teleworking support and tools through Effective Remote Work

Graduates from BSU and NTC can also be eligible through a pilot program.

