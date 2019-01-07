Lakeland PBS
Greater Bemidji Joins Child Care Initiative Program

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 7 2019
Greater Bemidji is focusing on many programs and initiatives in 2019 and becoming involved in a Child Care initiative program is one of them. Bemidji has been selected to take part in the Rural Child Care Innovation Program (RCCIP), hosted by First Children’s Finance.

The RCCIP is an innovative community engagement process, designed to increase the supply of high quality affordable child care in rural communities. The purpose of RCCIP is to guide communities in identifying the scope and size of their child care challenges, and to empower and support communities to develop solutions to address these challenges.

A team of community members and organizations will be working towards solutions regarding the Child Care Crisis within the Bemidji area. To learn more about RCCIP click here.

