Greater Bemidji, City Officials Discuss Updates on Rail Corridor Project

Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince and Ward 3 Councilor Ron Johnson recently joined the latest Greater Bemidji LaunchPad meeting led by Dave Hengel at the Mayflower Building. While the talks focused on giving updates about a variety of topics in the Bemidji area, one important item on the agenda included the latest on the redevelopment of the Rail Corridor and a possible wellness center.

With coffee poured and greetings made, the Greater Bemidji LaunchPad gathering began. While discussion of new management at the Sanford Center and redistricting remain important topics, the plans for a wellness center sparked the most conversation.

The anticipated development area in Bemidji’s Rail Corridor may look rundown and underdeveloped now, but current plans are hoping to rejuvenate it with the wellness center. Sanford Health has donated $10 million to get the project off the ground, with hopes that other generous donors and fundraising efforts can cover the rest of the estimated $30 million cost. However, the plans are still in the early stages.

Blueprints of the building include a multi-purpose area, two ice rinks, and a gymnasium. The Rail Corridor has to be tested for soil pollution levels, halting the project until results can be presented and further meetings held.

Those involved in the project are excited about the potential economic growth local businesses could experience if a wellness center were to be built in downtown Bemidji. The facility will be privately owned, yet still accessible to Bemidji residents as it’s meant to promote community health.

