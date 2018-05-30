Now that you have the list of 100 books, the next step is to vote for your favorites. Voting is now open! You can cast your vote here on the site or on Twitter and Facebook using a hashtag for each book. Stay tuned for more details!

THE GREAT AMERICAN READ is an eight part series that expores and celebrates the power of reading, told through the prism of America’s 100 best loved novels. It investigates how and why writers create their fictional worlds, how we as readers are affected by these stories, and what these 100 different books have to say about our diverse nation and our share human experience.



