Great Wolf Lodge Minnesota To Open

Haydee Clotter
Feb. 8 2017
Great Wolf Resorts Inc. confirms that it has bought a water park and adjoining hotel near the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, according to the Associated Press.

The Wisconsin indoor water park company said Tuesday it will convert the Water Park of America and the Radisson Hotel Bloomington into a Great Wolf resort.

Great Wolf Lodge Minnesota is expected to open next winter. It will be the company’s 15th indoor water park resort in North America.

