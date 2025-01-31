Great River Rescue Set to Host “Barkin’ Boba” Social

Great River Rescue in Bemidji is teaming up with Conservation Minnesota to put on a “Barkin’ Boba” event on Saturday. There will be homemade boba drink samples and recipes to take home, as well as the chance to see all of the shelter animals.

The no-kill rescue center is currently home to many dogs and cats available for adoption. The hopes of doing events like the boba social is to bring the public in to meet all of the animals, especially if people have never been to the shelter before.

“I think the shelter needs some more love from our community,” said Conservation Minnesota Community Stewardship Facilitator Ashley Harris, who is organizing the event. “There’s a lot more that they provide other than just adoption and surrendering. There’s a lot more resources that they have available for especially low income community members. And the people here are really nice.”

The intention of the social is not only to bring awareness to the shelter, but to sustainability practices as well. Harris will be handmaking all of the boba at home with the intention of getting rid of the single-use plastic that the tea normally comes with. She also wants to make the drink healthier, as her version will be preservative-free and have none of what she says are “mystery ingredients.”

“I’m hoping for the people that come in, get some ideas on how to be more sustainable in their daily lives, especially with the food they eat,” Harris explained. “And I’m also hoping that a couple animals are adopted out of the shelter. As a result, everything is free. And the main point is just to get people in the doors and kind of fallen in love with animals.”

The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, February 1st. Anyone interested in RSVPing can do so here.