Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Great River Rescue Raises Funds At Fall Harvest Gala

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 23 2019

Community members and volunteers all came together to support and raise money for a good cause last Friday at the Fall Harvest Gala in Bemidji.

Great River Rescue is a private non-profit animal shelter that provides care for stray and homeless dogs and cats. The Fall Harvest Gala is a fundraising event and dinner that raises funds for the business.

Brandon Mustful, Great River Rescue Executive Director, states, “Great River Rescue is completely supported by the community so we really depend on donations and fundraising events like this to raise the money we need to provide care for these animals. In addition, we use these events to promote our cause and educate the public about responsible pet care.”

Over the past several years, the business has raised about $40,000 and plans to host more fundraising events in the future.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: BSU Students Taking Advantage Of Gillett Wellness Center During Cold Weather

In Focus: Hands-On Learning At The Headwaters Science Center

Minnesota Public Radio Chief Meteorologist Paul Huttner Talks Weather In Minnesota

Golden Apple: New Charter School Open In Bemidji

Latest Story

Northwoods Adventure: BSU Students Taking Advantage Of Gillett Wellness Center During Cold Weather

The cold temperature has students and faculty feeling a bit… “Sad and depressed,” said Beatrice Kjelland, a student at Bemidji State
Posted on Oct. 22 2019

Latest Stories

Northwoods Adventure: BSU Students Taking Advantage Of Gillett Wellness Center During Cold Weather

Posted on Oct. 22 2019

Little Falls Celebrates Completion Of West Side Of Highway 27 Construction Project

Posted on Oct. 22 2019

U.S. House Minority Leader Endorses Michelle Fischbach for 7th Congressional District

Posted on Oct. 22 2019

Bemidji Police Chief Denounces "Derogatory and Racial Comments" on Facebook Page

Posted on Oct. 22 2019

Browerville Man Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound After Leading Officers On Chase

Posted on Oct. 22 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.