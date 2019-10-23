Great River Rescue Raises Funds At Fall Harvest Gala

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Community members and volunteers all came together to support and raise money for a good cause last Friday at the Fall Harvest Gala in Bemidji.

Great River Rescue is a private non-profit animal shelter that provides care for stray and homeless dogs and cats. The Fall Harvest Gala is a fundraising event and dinner that raises funds for the business.

Brandon Mustful, Great River Rescue Executive Director, states, “Great River Rescue is completely supported by the community so we really depend on donations and fundraising events like this to raise the money we need to provide care for these animals. In addition, we use these events to promote our cause and educate the public about responsible pet care.”

Over the past several years, the business has raised about $40,000 and plans to host more fundraising events in the future.

